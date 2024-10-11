At the heart of Moscow's historic Danilov Monastery, Archpriest Igor Yakimchuk stands resolute against what he perceives as an injustice to Orthodox Christians in Ukraine. Yakimchuk, deeply troubled by a Ukrainian law prohibiting the Russia-linked Orthodox Church, expresses his opposition to any restriction on religious practices. This controversial legislation, condemned by Russia, is seen as a response to accusations of pro-Russian propaganda spread during the ongoing conflict.

Amid the tension, Ukraine has banned the Russian Orthodox Church on its territory, tasking a government commission with listing banned organizations, including the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). Authorities in Kyiv have escalated measures against the UOC, launching multiple criminal proceedings against its clergy and alleging treason. Support for the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), set up after Crimea's annexation, is rising.

Accusations of religious persecution have fueled a further split in Eastern Orthodoxy as clerics in Moscow rally behind Russia's 'holy war' narrative. Public opinion in Ukraine seems to favor the government's stance, with polls indicating a general distrust of the UOC. Critics, including ordinary Russian churchgoers, fear the politicization of faith amid calls for the international community's intervention.

