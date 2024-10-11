L Satya Srinivas Takes Helm of GeM as Interim CEO

L Satya Srinivas, currently the Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, has been granted the additional responsibility of CEO of the public procurement portal, Government e Marketplace (GeM). His appointment follows the reassignment of the former CEO, P K Singh, to the renewable energy ministry.

Srinivas, an esteemed officer from the 1991 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes), has been entrusted with guiding GeM forward. The announcement of his role was shared via a social media post by GeM, expressing the department's commitment to strong leadership.

GeM was set up on August 9, 2016, to streamline the process for government entities purchasing goods and services online. It continues to serve as a crucial platform for procurement activities across central government ministries and departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)