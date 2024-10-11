Left Menu

L Satya Srinivas Takes Helm of GeM as Interim CEO

L Satya Srinivas, serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, has been appointed the interim CEO of the Government e Marketplace (GeM) after P K Singh's move to the renewable energy ministry. GeM, launched in 2016, facilitates online procurement for government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:36 IST
L Satya Srinivas Takes Helm of GeM as Interim CEO
  • Country:
  • India

L Satya Srinivas, currently the Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, has been granted the additional responsibility of CEO of the public procurement portal, Government e Marketplace (GeM). His appointment follows the reassignment of the former CEO, P K Singh, to the renewable energy ministry.

Srinivas, an esteemed officer from the 1991 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes), has been entrusted with guiding GeM forward. The announcement of his role was shared via a social media post by GeM, expressing the department's commitment to strong leadership.

GeM was set up on August 9, 2016, to streamline the process for government entities purchasing goods and services online. It continues to serve as a crucial platform for procurement activities across central government ministries and departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024