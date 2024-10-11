Factory Worker Sentenced for Treason in Russia-Ukraine Tensions

In a significant development amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, Viktoria Mukhametova was handed a 12.5-year penal colony sentence for treason. She was convicted of selling crucial military information to Ukraine, a decision handed down by the Sverdlovsk regional court.

Mukhametova and her husband, Danil, were both employed at Uralvagonzavod, a significant player in Russia's tank production. While Danil faces separate charges, Viktoria admitted to trading blueprints to Ukrainian officials for approximately $1,000.

This case follows the espionage conviction of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of acquiring sensitive information on the same defense company. The Mukhametovs were arrested by the FSB in March 2023, and a video of Viktoria's arrest was released, capturing her admission of trading the blueprints.

(With inputs from agencies.)