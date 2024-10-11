Left Menu

Mephedrone Accused Shoots Self to Dodge Police Interrogation

Premsukh Patidar, also known as 'phony doctor,' surrendered to police in Mandsaur after injuring himself to evade intense police questioning. He was linked to a massive mephedrone drug seizure worth Rs 1,814 crore. A weapon found with him is believed to be illicit.

Mandsaur | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:47 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a key suspect in the major mephedrone drug bust that took place in Bhopal has shot himself to sidestep rigorous police interrogation and later surrendered in Mandsaur.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau had previously seized a staggering 907.09 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 1,814 crore, from a factory in the area on October 5.

Identified as Premsukh Patidar, or the 'phony doctor,' the suspect surrendered at Afzalpur police station, nursing a gunshot wound on his thigh, which he claims was self-inflicted with an illegal country-made pistol. His arrest marks the fourth in this extensive investigation.



