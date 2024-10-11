Mephedrone Accused Shoots Self to Dodge Police Interrogation

In a dramatic turn of events, a key suspect in the major mephedrone drug bust that took place in Bhopal has shot himself to sidestep rigorous police interrogation and later surrendered in Mandsaur.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau had previously seized a staggering 907.09 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 1,814 crore, from a factory in the area on October 5.

Identified as Premsukh Patidar, or the 'phony doctor,' the suspect surrendered at Afzalpur police station, nursing a gunshot wound on his thigh, which he claims was self-inflicted with an illegal country-made pistol. His arrest marks the fourth in this extensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)