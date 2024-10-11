Left Menu

Alleged Assault and Abduction: Two Men Arrested

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men after being abducted while returning from a fair. The alleged incident involved coercion to change her religion. Following a complaint by the girl's mother, an FIR was filed, and the suspects have been arrested and jailed.

A shocking incident unfolded as a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a distressing abduction case while she was returning home from a fair, police reported on Friday.

According to authorities, the victim was with her elder sister on October 7 when the accused, Aavesh and Mujibur Rahman, accosted her, forcibly placed her in a car, and took her to an undisclosed location, where the heinous act was committed. The perpetrators also allegedly tried to coerce her into converting her religion.

Despite the trauma, the girl managed to escape and return home by the next morning. Based on her mother's complaint, an FIR was registered, and a medical examination was conducted on the victim. The accused were apprehended on Friday and have since been remanded to custody.

