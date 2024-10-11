Interim Bail Granted to Youths in RG Kar Hospital Protest Case

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to nine young individuals arrested for staging a protest regarding the RG Kar hospital incident. These individuals were arrested on accusations related to raising slogans and distributing leaflets outside a prominent Durga Puja marquee in South Kolkata.

The initial judgment from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court had mandated seven days of police custody. However, Justice Shampa Sarkar overturned this, allowing bail for the youths after reviewing petitions submitted by their families. The court determined that their actions lacked harmful and anti-national intent.

New restrictions have been imposed on their movement, prohibiting demonstrations near Durga Puja pandals and ensuring weekly police check-ins. The court reiterated the constitutional right to peaceful protest, indicating that no police action should be taken against them until November 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)