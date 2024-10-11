Left Menu

Interim Bail Granted to Youths in RG Kar Hospital Protest Case

The Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to nine youths arrested for protesting the RG Kar hospital incident. Their demonstration was deemed non-threatening, leading to their release with conditions. The court emphasized the right to peaceful protest under the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:07 IST
Interim Bail Granted to Youths in RG Kar Hospital Protest Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim bail to nine young individuals arrested for staging a protest regarding the RG Kar hospital incident. These individuals were arrested on accusations related to raising slogans and distributing leaflets outside a prominent Durga Puja marquee in South Kolkata.

The initial judgment from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court had mandated seven days of police custody. However, Justice Shampa Sarkar overturned this, allowing bail for the youths after reviewing petitions submitted by their families. The court determined that their actions lacked harmful and anti-national intent.

New restrictions have been imposed on their movement, prohibiting demonstrations near Durga Puja pandals and ensuring weekly police check-ins. The court reiterated the constitutional right to peaceful protest, indicating that no police action should be taken against them until November 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024