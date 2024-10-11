Judge Denies Bail for Diddy in High-Profile Sex Trafficking Case

In a ruling that keeps the spotlight on Sean "Diddy" Combs, a federal appeals court judge has denied bail for the hip-hop mogul amid serious sex trafficking allegations.

Combs, who remains in a Brooklyn jail facility since his arrest on September 16, faces charges of exploiting his influence in the music industry to partake in organized sexual crimes.

His legal team's appeal for house arrest was rejected, as judges expressed concerns over potential risks he might pose to witnesses and the community at large, citing a lack of safe constraints to prevent obstruction of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)