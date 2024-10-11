Left Menu

Judge Denies Bail for Diddy in High-Profile Sex Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains in custody as a federal judge denies his bail request amid serious sex trafficking charges. Combs' attempt to secure release pending trial was blocked, with judges citing potential community danger. The case draws attention to significant allegations, including racketeering and abuse, facing the hip-hop star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:15 IST
In a ruling that keeps the spotlight on Sean "Diddy" Combs, a federal appeals court judge has denied bail for the hip-hop mogul amid serious sex trafficking allegations.

Combs, who remains in a Brooklyn jail facility since his arrest on September 16, faces charges of exploiting his influence in the music industry to partake in organized sexual crimes.

His legal team's appeal for house arrest was rejected, as judges expressed concerns over potential risks he might pose to witnesses and the community at large, citing a lack of safe constraints to prevent obstruction of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

