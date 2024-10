Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds in Gaza's Jabalia Camp Amid Israeli Offensive

In a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza's Jabalia camp, thousands find themselves trapped amid an Israeli military offensive. Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) reported the situation on Friday, a week after the offensive began, to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinian sources confirmed at least 34 deaths resulting from Israeli military activities on Friday, with Jabalia — one of Gaza's largest historic refugee camps — bearing nearly half of the fatalities. The Israeli military claims its strikes have targeted militants, but civilian casualties remain substantial.

The ongoing conflict has caused international concern, with implications for health initiatives, such as the United Nations' polio vaccination campaign, as the Israeli military's orders disrupt operations at numerous Gaza facilities.

