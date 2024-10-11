Left Menu

Trio Condemns Unjustifiable Attacks on UN Peacekeepers

France, Italy, and Spain have strongly condemned attacks on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon by the Israeli Defense Forces. The countries deemed the assaults as violations of international law, urging for their immediate cessation. They reaffirmed support for UNIFIL's crucial role in maintaining stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a strong rebuke, France, Italy, and Spain have harshly criticized the Israeli Defense Forces following their attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The trio described the assaults as 'unjustifiable' and demanded an immediate end to the hostilities.

The condemnation came after several UN peacekeepers were injured in the southern town of Naqoura. The joint statement highlighted that these actions represent a serious breach of Israel's obligations under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law.

The statement also underscored the necessity for the protection of all peacekeeping personnel, while lauding the unwavering commitment of UNIFIL troops in these challenging circumstances. It reiterated the call for an 'immediate ceasefire' to ensure the safety of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

