Left Menu

Maharashtra's No-Compromise Stand on Crimes Against Women and Children

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to crimes against women and children. He mandated the police to focus on solving relevant cases without compromise. Those involved in such crimes face immediate dismissal, aiming to ensure societal safety and future readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:42 IST
Maharashtra's No-Compromise Stand on Crimes Against Women and Children
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated the police force to adopt a robust approach in addressing crimes against women and children.

Fadnavis, who also oversees the state's home affairs, emphasized that societal safety is paramount and that unresolved crimes pose significant risks to future generations.

Highlighting the non-negotiable stance on these crimes, he declared that police personnel found culpable in such activities would face immediate dismissal, reinforcing the state's commitment to justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024