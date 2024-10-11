Maharashtra's No-Compromise Stand on Crimes Against Women and Children

In a strong statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated the police force to adopt a robust approach in addressing crimes against women and children.

Fadnavis, who also oversees the state's home affairs, emphasized that societal safety is paramount and that unresolved crimes pose significant risks to future generations.

Highlighting the non-negotiable stance on these crimes, he declared that police personnel found culpable in such activities would face immediate dismissal, reinforcing the state's commitment to justice and accountability.

