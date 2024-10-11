Maharashtra's No-Compromise Stand on Crimes Against Women and Children
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to crimes against women and children. He mandated the police to focus on solving relevant cases without compromise. Those involved in such crimes face immediate dismissal, aiming to ensure societal safety and future readiness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strong statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated the police force to adopt a robust approach in addressing crimes against women and children.
Fadnavis, who also oversees the state's home affairs, emphasized that societal safety is paramount and that unresolved crimes pose significant risks to future generations.
Highlighting the non-negotiable stance on these crimes, he declared that police personnel found culpable in such activities would face immediate dismissal, reinforcing the state's commitment to justice and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Police Department in Kryvyi Rih
CM Majhi Reiterates Zero Tolerance Against Corruption in Odisha
French PM Michel Barnier Vows 'Zero Tolerance' on Racism and Anti-Semitism
French PM Michel Barnier's Zero Tolerance Stance on Racism and Anti-Semitism
Bengaluru's Drug Crackdown: 67 Arrests and a Zero Tolerance Strategy