BSF Seizes Heroin and Drone in Border Operation

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant find after intercepting a Pakistani drone near the India-Pakistan border.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

BSF personnel deployed 'technical counter measures' to neutralize the drone, prompting a search near village Raja Rai that led to the discovery of the illegal items.

