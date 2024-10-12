BSF Seizes Heroin and Drone in Border Operation
The BSF intercepted a Pakistani drone near the India-Pakistan border, recovering 498 grams of heroin and an empty pistol magazine. Troops utilized technical countermeasures to neutralize the drone, and a subsequent search near village Raja Rai led to the discovery of the illicit parcel.
Updated: 12-10-2024 11:09 IST
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant find after intercepting a Pakistani drone near the India-Pakistan border.
The operation resulted in the recovery of a packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
BSF personnel deployed 'technical counter measures' to neutralize the drone, prompting a search near village Raja Rai that led to the discovery of the illegal items.
