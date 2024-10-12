Left Menu

BSF Seizes Heroin and Drone in Border Operation

The BSF intercepted a Pakistani drone near the India-Pakistan border, recovering 498 grams of heroin and an empty pistol magazine. Troops utilized technical countermeasures to neutralize the drone, and a subsequent search near village Raja Rai led to the discovery of the illicit parcel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:09 IST
BSF Seizes Heroin and Drone in Border Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant find after intercepting a Pakistani drone near the India-Pakistan border.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

BSF personnel deployed 'technical counter measures' to neutralize the drone, prompting a search near village Raja Rai that led to the discovery of the illegal items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024