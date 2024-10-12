Left Menu

Chaos in Gurugram: Overflowing Sewers and Stray Cattle Plague City Ward

The National Green Tribunal has called for responses from Gurugram's authorities over unsanitary conditions caused by overflowing sewers and stray cattle in Ward 16. Taking suo motu cognisance of a report, it noted severe civic issues disrupting residents and raised concerns about environmental compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 12:16 IST
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to top officials in Gurugram in response to dire sanitary conditions plaguing one of the city's wards. This action follows a newspaper report highlighting severe civic issues, including overflowing sewers and a stray cattle problem.

According to the report, Ward 16, which includes neighborhoods like Arjun Colony and Jyoti Park, faces constant issues due to damaged sewers that consistently overflow. These conditions exacerbate waterlogging and spread foul smells, rendering roads difficult for commuters.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with a bench, emphasized the need for an official response to address these environmental compliance issues. Gurugram authorities are required to submit their replies before the tribunal by January 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

