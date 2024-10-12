Chaos in Gurugram: Overflowing Sewers and Stray Cattle Plague City Ward

The National Green Tribunal has issued a notice to top officials in Gurugram in response to dire sanitary conditions plaguing one of the city's wards. This action follows a newspaper report highlighting severe civic issues, including overflowing sewers and a stray cattle problem.

According to the report, Ward 16, which includes neighborhoods like Arjun Colony and Jyoti Park, faces constant issues due to damaged sewers that consistently overflow. These conditions exacerbate waterlogging and spread foul smells, rendering roads difficult for commuters.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with a bench, emphasized the need for an official response to address these environmental compliance issues. Gurugram authorities are required to submit their replies before the tribunal by January 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)