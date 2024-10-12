Left Menu

Uttarakhand Seizes Unused Land Owned by Raja Bhaiya's Family

The Uttarakhand government seized land registered under the wife of Uttar Pradesh MLA Raja Bhaiya in Nainital for not using it as intended. Following an official inspection, the state acted per a policy to enforce stricter land laws, aimed at curbing unauthorized land use, amid appeals from Bhanvi Singh.

The Uttarakhand government has claimed possession of over half a hectare of land in Nainital, originally registered to the wife of Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, known as Raja Bhaiya. The land, bought 17 years ago, remained unused for farming, prompting state action.

The land's acquisition comes amid the state's drive to enforce stringent land laws, as announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Authorities are tasked with reclaiming land that has been misused or left idle, ensuring compliance with purchase agreements.

Bhanvi Singh's appeals against the state's intervention were dismissed by higher courts, solidifying the government's position. This move aligns with the broader agenda to prevent unchecked land acquisitions and maintain agricultural integrity in Uttarakhand.

