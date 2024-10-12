Governor Dismisses Minister's Claim on China Border Drones

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has dismissed the statement by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi regarding drones allegedly spotted along the India-China border in Kinnaur district. Shukla termed the statement as unjustified.

Minister Negi, who represents the Kinnaur constituency, claimed that drones sighted near the border might be used for surveillance and espionage. However, Governor Shukla responded that no one would dare encroach on Indian territory and that any sightings should be reported to the Union Government.

Road constructions towards the Line of Actual Control are underway, raising concerns over potential espionage. The tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti share a 240 km border with China.

