Governor Dismisses Minister's Claim on China Border Drones

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla dismissed Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi's statement on Chinese drones spotted at the India-China border as unjustified. Shukla urged that any drone reports be directed to the Union Government. Negi highlighted potential espionage, emphasizing Union intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has dismissed the statement by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi regarding drones allegedly spotted along the India-China border in Kinnaur district. Shukla termed the statement as unjustified.

Minister Negi, who represents the Kinnaur constituency, claimed that drones sighted near the border might be used for surveillance and espionage. However, Governor Shukla responded that no one would dare encroach on Indian territory and that any sightings should be reported to the Union Government.

Road constructions towards the Line of Actual Control are underway, raising concerns over potential espionage. The tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti share a 240 km border with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

