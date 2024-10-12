Left Menu

High-Stakes Discussions at SCO Council Meeting

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting will be hosted by Pakistan on October 15-16. Prominent leaders including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the prime ministers of China and Russia will attend to discuss economic, trade, and environmental cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:14 IST
High-Stakes Discussions at SCO Council Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting on October 15-16, with key global leaders including China's and Russia's prime ministers and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar scheduled to attend. The gathering aims to discuss cooperation in various sectors including economy, trade, and environment.

As the current Chair of the Council, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead the summit, said the Pakistani Foreign Office in an official statement. Delegates from SCO member states, along with observers and special guests, will participate in the discussions, which are expected to result in crucial decisions and organizational improvements.

Among the many topics on the agenda, the meeting will focus on socio-cultural linkages and review the organization's performance. On the sidelines, Prime Minister Sharif will engage in significant bilateral meetings with visiting delegations to strengthen diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024