High-Stakes Discussions at SCO Council Meeting

Pakistan is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting on October 15-16, with key global leaders including China's and Russia's prime ministers and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar scheduled to attend. The gathering aims to discuss cooperation in various sectors including economy, trade, and environment.

As the current Chair of the Council, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead the summit, said the Pakistani Foreign Office in an official statement. Delegates from SCO member states, along with observers and special guests, will participate in the discussions, which are expected to result in crucial decisions and organizational improvements.

Among the many topics on the agenda, the meeting will focus on socio-cultural linkages and review the organization's performance. On the sidelines, Prime Minister Sharif will engage in significant bilateral meetings with visiting delegations to strengthen diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)