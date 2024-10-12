US Airstrikes Disrupt ISIS Operations in Syria

The US military has launched a series of airstrikes in Syria, targeting Islamic State camps in a move aimed at disrupting potential attacks in the region and beyond, officials said.

The strikes, carried out on Friday, form part of broader efforts to dismantle IS sleeper cells, which continue to pose threats in Iraq and Syria. Approximately 900 US troops remain stationed in eastern Syria, collaborating with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Despite global efforts to defeat IS, its influence lingers, necessitating ongoing military attention. The US military reported no civilian casualties from the recent strikes, and evaluations to assess the damage inflicted are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)