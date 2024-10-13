Left Menu

Shooting of Prominent Maharashtra Leader Sparks Outcry

The assassination of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai's Bandra area has ignited a political uproar. The Congress demands transparency in the investigation and cites the incident as indicative of Maharashtra's deteriorating law and order. The incident has escalated concerns over public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 01:05 IST
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic slaying of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has raised significant concerns about Maharashtra's law and order situation. Congress officials have called for an urgent and transparent investigation into the murder, insisting the state government holds the assailants accountable.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and respected leader, was shot by three men in the busy streets of Bandra. Two suspects have been apprehended. As public anxiety escalates, opposition parties are questioning the safety of state leaders ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound shock and extended condolences to Siddique's family, emphasizing the necessity of justice. Addressing the risks faced by public figures, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal highlighted Siddique's previous security concerns and the broader implications for citizen safety in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

