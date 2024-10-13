Russia's Strategic Gain: Mykhailivka Captured
Russia's Defence Ministry claims to have taken control of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine. The report, cited by RIA Novosti, remains unverified by independent sources. The situation in Ukraine continues to be tense, with military developments closely monitored by the international community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that its forces have secured control over the settlement of Mykhailivka, located in eastern Ukraine.
This report was circulated by the state-operated RIA Novosti news agency, a critical source for such wartime announcements.
However, Reuters was unable to independently verify this battlefield claim, reflecting the ongoing complexities of reporting in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan Triumphs at IIFA 2024; 'Animal' Dominates Awards Night
Arshad Warsi Clarifies Controversial Remarks on Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Star-Studded Night: IIFA Awards 2023 Highlights
Bright Smiles in Dark Times: Hospital Clowns Bring Joy to Wartime Ukraine's Young Patients
PM Modi flags off inaugural train from Swargate to District Court on Pune Metro underground section via video conferencing.