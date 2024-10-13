Russia's defense ministry declared on Sunday that its military forces have gained control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine. This strategic move is part of their ongoing advance towards the crucial logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Despite the announcement, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the capture of Mykhailivka. The village is strategically located alongside a highway southeast of Pokrovsk, making it a significant territory in the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military reported that its troops successfully repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including efforts near Mykhailivka. Additional reporting by Olena Harmash from Kyiv reflects the ongoing tension and conflict between the two nations.

