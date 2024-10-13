Left Menu

Russia Claims Strategic Victory in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry has announced the capture of Mykhailivka, a village in eastern Ukraine, as part of their advance towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces, however, claim to have repelled 36 Russian assaults in the region. Independent verification of the capture remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:21 IST
Russia Claims Strategic Victory in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry declared on Sunday that its military forces have gained control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine. This strategic move is part of their ongoing advance towards the crucial logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Despite the announcement, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the capture of Mykhailivka. The village is strategically located alongside a highway southeast of Pokrovsk, making it a significant territory in the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military reported that its troops successfully repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including efforts near Mykhailivka. Additional reporting by Olena Harmash from Kyiv reflects the ongoing tension and conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024