Russia Claims Strategic Victory in Eastern Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry has announced the capture of Mykhailivka, a village in eastern Ukraine, as part of their advance towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces, however, claim to have repelled 36 Russian assaults in the region. Independent verification of the capture remains unconfirmed.
Russia's defense ministry declared on Sunday that its military forces have gained control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine. This strategic move is part of their ongoing advance towards the crucial logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
Despite the announcement, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the capture of Mykhailivka. The village is strategically located alongside a highway southeast of Pokrovsk, making it a significant territory in the conflict.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military reported that its troops successfully repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including efforts near Mykhailivka. Additional reporting by Olena Harmash from Kyiv reflects the ongoing tension and conflict between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Health Ministry Releases Comprehensive SOP for Transgender Healthcare
Railway Ministry's Grand Preparations for Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj
Village Thieves Open Fire, Injure Three in Lalganj Area
Ministry to Launch Unified Child Protection Portal under Vatsalya Mission
Union Health Ministry Expands Ayushman Bharat Coverage for Senior Citizens Aged 70 and Above