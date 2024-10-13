Controversial Acquittal: G N Saibaba's Passing Post-Maoist Links Case

G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor, has died at a state-run hospital due to complications following gall bladder surgery. His death comes seven months after his acquittal in a case alleging Maoist connections.

Saibaba's health had been deteriorating in recent weeks, admitted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Last March, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court cleared him and others of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, dismissing his life sentence.

Saibaba, who was wheelchair-bound due to paralysis, alleged mistreatment while in custody. He claimed authorities ignored his health needs, only administering painkillers during his imprisonment. Despite his release, Saibaba insisted that he was targeted to silence his activism.

