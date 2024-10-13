Left Menu

Controversial Acquittal: G N Saibaba's Passing Post-Maoist Links Case

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, aged 54, passed away in a state-run hospital due to post-operative complications from gall bladder surgery. Acquitted in a Maoist links case earlier this year, Saibaba was in failing health despite court victories that overturned his life sentence.

  • Country:
  • India

G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor, has died at a state-run hospital due to complications following gall bladder surgery. His death comes seven months after his acquittal in a case alleging Maoist connections.

Saibaba's health had been deteriorating in recent weeks, admitted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Last March, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court cleared him and others of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, dismissing his life sentence.

Saibaba, who was wheelchair-bound due to paralysis, alleged mistreatment while in custody. He claimed authorities ignored his health needs, only administering painkillers during his imprisonment. Despite his release, Saibaba insisted that he was targeted to silence his activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

