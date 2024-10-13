Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: SFIO Probe Sparks Debate

The SFIO's reported recording of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's statement has stirred political tensions in Kerala. Opposition Congress termed it an 'election stunt' ahead of bypolls, while the ruling CPI(M) remained cautious. The probe involves allegations against her now-defunct IT company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The reported recording of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has reignited political tensions in Kerala. The opposition Congress has labeled it an 'election stunt' as bypolls approach, while the ruling CPI(M) has cautiously maintained silence on the issue, stating it was a matter between two companies.

The SFIO's investigation into Veena's now-defunct IT company, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, has become a focal point for a political battle as media reports suggested her statement was recorded in Chennai. Allegations hint that her company received money in exchange for favors from the Chief Minister.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the timing of the investigation, questioning its authenticity and suggesting a secret understanding between the BJP and CPI(M), a claim dismissed by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, who said the party continues to counter such political maneuvers effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

