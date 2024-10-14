Left Menu

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Faces High-Profile Security Breach Scandal

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest bank, issued an apology following a significant security breach. The breach, reportedly affecting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni among others, involved a former employee's unauthorized access to numerous customer accounts. The bank has reacted by dismissing the employee and appointing a new cybersecurity chief.

  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, acknowledged a serious security breach on Sunday, which allegedly compromised the account information of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other prominent individuals. A report by Domani newspaper revealed a former employee had accessed the accounts of thousands of customers.

An official statement from Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed, "A disloyal employee violated laws, regulations, and internal procedures to access customer data unjustifiably." The bank has informed the Data Protection Authority, dismissed the employee, and initiated legal action. Intesa expressed deep regret and ensured steps are taken to prevent future incidents.

Prime Minister Meloni, during an interview with TG5, acknowledged the breach, urging a thorough investigation and speculating about potential conspiracies. In response, Intesa will appoint Antonio De Vita, a retired Carabinieri police force official, to enhance its cybersecurity measures.

