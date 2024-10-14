Global Pulse: Unfolding Events Across Continents

Authorities in California are investigating a potential assassination attempt thwarted near a Trump rally, where a suspect was found with loaded firearms. This follows new military drills by China near Taiwan and political shifts in Australia with the opposition gaining ground.

In Europe, a public inquiry into a 2018 death by Novichok nerve agent begins, which links back to an attempted assassination of a former Russian spy. Meanwhile, SpaceX achieved a significant technological feat with its fifth Starship test flight.

The U.S. commits more defensive military efforts in Israel following recent missile attacks, amid mounting tensions that saw altered accounts from Israel and the UN about an incident involving tanks in a peacekeeper base in Lebanon.

