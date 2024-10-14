Left Menu

This is a round-up of critical world events, including a potential assassination plot disrupted at a Trump rally, an inquiry into a British Novichok poisoning, the political dynamics in Australia, military maneuvers by China near Taiwan, Trump's immigration promises, U.S. military actions in Israel, and SpaceX's latest milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 05:21 IST
Global Pulse: Unfolding Events Across Continents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in California are investigating a potential assassination attempt thwarted near a Trump rally, where a suspect was found with loaded firearms. This follows new military drills by China near Taiwan and political shifts in Australia with the opposition gaining ground.

In Europe, a public inquiry into a 2018 death by Novichok nerve agent begins, which links back to an attempted assassination of a former Russian spy. Meanwhile, SpaceX achieved a significant technological feat with its fifth Starship test flight.

The U.S. commits more defensive military efforts in Israel following recent missile attacks, amid mounting tensions that saw altered accounts from Israel and the UN about an incident involving tanks in a peacekeeper base in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea's Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

