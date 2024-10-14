Tensions Rise as North Korea Prepares to Sever Border Links

North Korea is reportedly gearing up to demolish roads crossing the heavily fortified border with South Korea, Seoul announced on Monday. This move comes as the two nations engage in a war of words, following North Korea's accusations of South Korean drones flying over its capital, Pyongyang.

According to a South Korean military spokesman, North Korean troops are camouflaging their activities on border roads near both coasts, possibly preparing for detonation. North Korea previously threatened to cut all road and railway links and bolstered fortifications near the border, as per state media outlet KCNA.

North Korea further accused South Korea of deploying drones to scatter anti-North leaflets over Pyongyang, labeling it a political and military provocation. In response, the North has placed artillery units on high alert and warned of dire consequences, escalating tensions between the still technically warring nations.

