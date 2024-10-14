Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Prepares to Sever Border Links

North Korea is reportedly preparing to destroy roads crossing the border with South Korea amid rising tensions. This follows allegations from Pyongyang about South Korean drone activity and anti-North leaflets. The North's recent military threats further exacerbate the situation, straining decades-long cross-border relations.

Updated: 14-10-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:36 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Prepares to Sever Border Links
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

North Korea is reportedly gearing up to demolish roads crossing the heavily fortified border with South Korea, Seoul announced on Monday. This move comes as the two nations engage in a war of words, following North Korea's accusations of South Korean drones flying over its capital, Pyongyang.

According to a South Korean military spokesman, North Korean troops are camouflaging their activities on border roads near both coasts, possibly preparing for detonation. North Korea previously threatened to cut all road and railway links and bolstered fortifications near the border, as per state media outlet KCNA.

North Korea further accused South Korea of deploying drones to scatter anti-North leaflets over Pyongyang, labeling it a political and military provocation. In response, the North has placed artillery units on high alert and warned of dire consequences, escalating tensions between the still technically warring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

