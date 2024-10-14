UN Base Breach: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah

The recent breach of a UN base in southern Lebanon by Israeli tanks has escalated tensions in the Middle East. The UN accuses Israel of violating peacekeeper agreements, while Israel denies these claims, stating their tanks were under heavy attack by Hezbollah militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers, accusing them of providing cover for Hezbollah, which the Iranian-backed group denies. The situation remains volatile, as both sides engage in military exchanges.

The United States has urged Israel to seek diplomatic solutions. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has committed additional military support to Israel, as tensions in the region threaten further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)