UN Base Breach: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah

The United Nations accused Israeli tanks of entering its base in southern Lebanon, amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah. Israel refutes the claims, with PM Netanyahu urging withdrawal of peacekeepers. The violence has intensified with Hezbollah launching drone attacks and Israel advancing military actions in Gaza.

The recent breach of a UN base in southern Lebanon by Israeli tanks has escalated tensions in the Middle East. The UN accuses Israel of violating peacekeeper agreements, while Israel denies these claims, stating their tanks were under heavy attack by Hezbollah militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers, accusing them of providing cover for Hezbollah, which the Iranian-backed group denies. The situation remains volatile, as both sides engage in military exchanges.

The United States has urged Israel to seek diplomatic solutions. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has committed additional military support to Israel, as tensions in the region threaten further escalation.

