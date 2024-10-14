Union Government Elevates Chirag Paswan's Security to Z-Category

The Union government has increased the security detail for Cabinet minister Chirag Paswan, assigning him a Z-category cover, sources revealed on Monday.

Paswan, 41, who serves as the minister of food processing industries and leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), was earlier protected by a small team from the central paramilitary force SSB.

Following the directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the CRPF's VIP security wing will manage Paswan's upgraded security, which will accompany him nationwide, the sources confirmed. The CRPF security extends to several prominent figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

