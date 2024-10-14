Strengthening Ties: Gen Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Japan

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi embarks on a key four-day visit to Japan to bolster defence ties between the two nations, as stated by the defence ministry.

From October 14 to 17, Gen Dwivedi will participate in various engagements, including tributes at Hiroshima Peace Park and discussions with top Japan military officials. The visit signifies a critical move in enhancing Indo-Japanese military cooperation.

Highlights include meetings with Gen Yoshida Yoshihide and Gen Morishita Yasunori, and visits to the National Institute of Defence Studies to explore further collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)