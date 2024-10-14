Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Gen Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Japan

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is visiting Japan to enhance defence collaboration between the countries. His agenda includes meetings with Japanese military leaders, paying tributes at Hiroshima Peace Park, and exploring new cooperation opportunities. The visit aims to fortify India-Japan military relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:54 IST
  • India

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi embarks on a key four-day visit to Japan to bolster defence ties between the two nations, as stated by the defence ministry.

From October 14 to 17, Gen Dwivedi will participate in various engagements, including tributes at Hiroshima Peace Park and discussions with top Japan military officials. The visit signifies a critical move in enhancing Indo-Japanese military cooperation.

Highlights include meetings with Gen Yoshida Yoshihide and Gen Morishita Yasunori, and visits to the National Institute of Defence Studies to explore further collaboration opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

