Telangana's Tribute to Peace: CM Reddy's Japan Visit

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on a diplomatic mission to Japan, offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, honoring the ideals of peace and non-violence he championed.

Joined by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Reddy paid homage at the bust of Gandhi and further extended his respects to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing by laying flowers at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. This heartfelt gesture underscores a commitment to peace and remembrance.

During his week-long visit, Reddy, emphasizing diplomatic engagement, explored avenues for Japanese investments in Telangana, while seeking collaboration with Japanese agencies for the region's development across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)