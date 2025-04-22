Left Menu

Telangana's Tribute to Peace: CM Reddy's Japan Visit

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima during his visit to Japan. Along with Minister D Sridhar Babu, Reddy visited symbolic sites and sought Japanese collaboration for Telangana's development in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:42 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on a diplomatic mission to Japan, offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, honoring the ideals of peace and non-violence he championed.

Joined by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Reddy paid homage at the bust of Gandhi and further extended his respects to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing by laying flowers at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. This heartfelt gesture underscores a commitment to peace and remembrance.

During his week-long visit, Reddy, emphasizing diplomatic engagement, explored avenues for Japanese investments in Telangana, while seeking collaboration with Japanese agencies for the region's development across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

