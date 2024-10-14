Left Menu

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Two for Fake Teaching Certificate Scam

Two individuals, Ranglal Raigar and Narayan Singh, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police SOG for allegedly providing fake certificates enabling candidates to receive a two percent quota in grade-3 teacher selections. The arrests are linked to three cases from 2017 involving counterfeit certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended two individuals on Monday, accused of supplying counterfeit certificates to candidates seeking a grade-3 teaching quota, officials disclosed.

During patrol duties near Kishangarh toll plaza, officers detained Ranglal Raigar and Narayan Singh, informed Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) VK Singh.

This operation follows three 2017 cases at the SOG police station regarding forged certificates for teaching appointments. The suspects reportedly received money from Manoj Gurjar, Siyaram, and Hemlata Gurjar to provide fake Taekwondo certificates, in collaboration with a senior Rajasthan Taekwondo Association official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

