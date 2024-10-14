Tragic Crime: Child Abduction and Murder After Lovers' Dispute

In a shocking incident in Partapur, a woman's lover, Saleem, allegedly abducted and murdered her three-year-old child after a personal dispute, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that the tragic events unfolded when Saleem attacked Nazrana, the mother, with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday. He then abducted her toddler, leading to a tragic conclusion. Nazrana was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is stable.

Upon arrest, Saleem confessed to the crime, admitting to burying the child's body in a field. The police recovered the body on Monday morning, signaling the start of a deeper investigation into this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)