Tragic Crime: Child Abduction and Murder After Lovers' Dispute

In Partapur, a woman's lover abducted and killed her three-year-old child following a dispute. After attacking the woman, Saleem abducted the child and later confessed to burying the body. The police have arrested Saleem, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Partapur, a woman's lover, Saleem, allegedly abducted and murdered her three-year-old child after a personal dispute, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that the tragic events unfolded when Saleem attacked Nazrana, the mother, with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday. He then abducted her toddler, leading to a tragic conclusion. Nazrana was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is stable.

Upon arrest, Saleem confessed to the crime, admitting to burying the child's body in a field. The police recovered the body on Monday morning, signaling the start of a deeper investigation into this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

