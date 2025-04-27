Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Stipends to Attract Medical Specialists

In an effort to attract more medical specialists, Himachal Pradesh has increased monthly stipends for senior residents and super specialists significantly. The state faces a large number of vacant medical positions, which has negatively impacted healthcare delivery. This initiative aims to fill these positions and improve healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to lure medical specialists to Himachal Pradesh, the government has announced a significant hike in monthly stipends, ranging from 50 to 170 percent. The stipend for senior residents and tutor specialists has been increased from Rs 60,000/65,000 to Rs 1 lakh, while super specialists will receive Rs 1.30 lakh, up from Rs 60,000/65,000.

The initiative comes as the state grapples with filling 376 specialist doctor vacancies out of 751 sanctioned positions in its medical colleges, a shortage that has severely affected healthcare services. The new stipend structure aims to attract talented medical professionals, making government service more appealing and bolstering healthcare delivery.

The health department's data reveals that due to insufficient local healthcare services, 9.5 lakh patients leave the state annually for treatment, causing a financial drain of Rs 1,350 crore on the state's GDP. Officials estimate that providing quality healthcare within the state could save Rs 550 crore annually, while offering better patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

