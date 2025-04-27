Tourism Rebounds in Jammu and Kashmir’s Guldanda & Chattargalla Amid Enhanced Security

Guldanda and Chattargalla in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have reopened for tourists with heightened security measures in place. The popular destinations were closed temporarily following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Officials have ensured enhanced security arrangements and additional deployment of forces. The reopening was marked by a welcoming gesture from the Army and the police, who greeted tourists with roses. This has successfully boosted local morale and attracted hundreds of tourists to the region, even to areas still blanketed in snow.

The reopening is a critical move for local businesses that rely heavily on tourism. Vendors and service providers are welcoming the influx of visitors and acknowledge the swift action taken by the district administration under Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh to restore the region's tourism prospects. The current tourist activity indicates a positive shift in the wake of recent security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)