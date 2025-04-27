Left Menu

Tourism Rebounds in Jammu and Kashmir’s Guldanda & Chattargalla Amid Enhanced Security

The picturesque destinations of Guldanda and Chattargalla in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district reopened to tourists amidst heightened security. These spots were previously closed following a terror attack in Pahalgam. With increased military presence, visitors are flocking back, uplifting local businesses and instilling confidence in tourists.

Bhaderwah | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:14 IST
Guldanda and Chattargalla in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have reopened for tourists with heightened security measures in place. The popular destinations were closed temporarily following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Officials have ensured enhanced security arrangements and additional deployment of forces. The reopening was marked by a welcoming gesture from the Army and the police, who greeted tourists with roses. This has successfully boosted local morale and attracted hundreds of tourists to the region, even to areas still blanketed in snow.

The reopening is a critical move for local businesses that rely heavily on tourism. Vendors and service providers are welcoming the influx of visitors and acknowledge the swift action taken by the district administration under Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh to restore the region's tourism prospects. The current tourist activity indicates a positive shift in the wake of recent security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

