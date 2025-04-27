Left Menu

Inferno Strikes ED Office: A Close Call in Mumbai

A significant fire erupted at the Enforcement Directorate's south Mumbai office, requiring a 12-hour response from firefighters. Despite the building's extensive damage, no injuries were reported. The blaze was intensified by poor ventilation and office materials. Authorities are investigating the cause, initially linked to a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:13 IST
A major fire erupted early Sunday at the Enforcement Directorate's office in south Mumbai. Although the blaze caused significant damage, no injuries have been reported, officials confirmed.

The fire, originating on the fourth floor of the Kaiser-I-Hind building in Ballard Estate, was classified as a Level III incident—a major threat. It took firefighters 12 hours, deploying eight engines and multiple water resources, to finally douse the flames by 2:10 p.m.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar noted the fire's intensity was exacerbated by files and furniture. Key challenges in controlling the fire included poor ventilation, forcing firefighters to breach doors and windows for access. Authorities attribute the cause to a short circuit, with the incident currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

