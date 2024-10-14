Russia and Pakistan Embark on Joint Tactical Drills

In a significant move to bolster counter-terrorism efforts, Russia and Pakistan have commenced joint tactical drills. The exercises, taking place at a counter-terrorism center in Pakistan, aim to enhance military cooperation between the two nations.

The collaborative drills were reported by the TASS news agency on Monday, citing a statement from Russia's defense ministry. These exercises underline the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Islamabad.

Both countries hope that this initiative will not only improve tactical coordination but also serve as a platform for sharing expertise in counter-terrorism strategies, thereby contributing to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)