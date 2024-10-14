Russia and Pakistan Embark on Joint Tactical Drills
Russia and Pakistan have initiated joint tactical exercises at a counter-terrorism center in Pakistan, according to a report by TASS news agency. The drills aim to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts between the two nations, marking an important step in military collaboration.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant move to bolster counter-terrorism efforts, Russia and Pakistan have commenced joint tactical drills. The exercises, taking place at a counter-terrorism center in Pakistan, aim to enhance military cooperation between the two nations.
The collaborative drills were reported by the TASS news agency on Monday, citing a statement from Russia's defense ministry. These exercises underline the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Islamabad.
Both countries hope that this initiative will not only improve tactical coordination but also serve as a platform for sharing expertise in counter-terrorism strategies, thereby contributing to regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Approves $567M in Defense Aid for Taiwan Amid Rising China Tensions
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone Waves Repelled by Air Defenses
Fumio Kishida Steps Down: A Legacy of Defense and Scandal
Vivek Oberoi Eyes Collaboration with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi
Russia's Drone Assault on Kyiv Thwarted by Air Defense