Left Menu

Historic Visit Amidst Tensions: Chinese Premier's Landmark Visit to Pakistan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Security has tightened in Islamabad, with a three-day public holiday declared. The visit is seen as a turning point in China-Pakistan relations amidst heightened security concerns following recent attacks on Chinese nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:37 IST
Historic Visit Amidst Tensions: Chinese Premier's Landmark Visit to Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, was on high alert as Chinese Premier Li Qiang touched down on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic event ahead of this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This visit by a Chinese Premier is the first in over a decade, reflecting its importance in regional politics.

With public life coming to a standstill, authorities announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, aiming to secure a peaceful environment. Schools and businesses are shuttered, while police and paramilitary forces are deeply entrenched throughout the city. The strategic Red Zone area, housing parliament and key diplomatic missions, is under the vigilant watch of army troops.

Security has become the foremost priority, especially in the wake of increased threats and recent incidents targeting Chinese nationals. Measures to ensure their safety are at the forefront of discussions between Li and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, further solidifying their bilateral commitments under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024