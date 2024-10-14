Historic Visit Amidst Tensions: Chinese Premier's Landmark Visit to Pakistan

Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, was on high alert as Chinese Premier Li Qiang touched down on Monday, marking a significant diplomatic event ahead of this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This visit by a Chinese Premier is the first in over a decade, reflecting its importance in regional politics.

With public life coming to a standstill, authorities announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, aiming to secure a peaceful environment. Schools and businesses are shuttered, while police and paramilitary forces are deeply entrenched throughout the city. The strategic Red Zone area, housing parliament and key diplomatic missions, is under the vigilant watch of army troops.

Security has become the foremost priority, especially in the wake of increased threats and recent incidents targeting Chinese nationals. Measures to ensure their safety are at the forefront of discussions between Li and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, further solidifying their bilateral commitments under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

