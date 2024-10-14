Israel Expands Military Operations Against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel has intensified its military campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. The latest airstrike targeted Aitou, a Christian-majority town, resulting in at least 18 fatalities, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Joseph Trad, mayor of Aitou, confirmed the strike hit a house occupied by displaced families, leaving four injured. Meanwhile, Israel has directed residents from 25 southern villages to evacuate north of the Awali River due to ongoing military actions.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in south Lebanon, with Israeli officials pushing for the troops' withdrawal. The United States is now sending troops and advanced anti-missile systems to bolster Israel's security efforts amidst this volatile situation.

