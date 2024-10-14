Left Menu

Israel Expands Military Operations Against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, targeting new areas and causing civilian casualties. Tensions with the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL have increased, with both sides trading accusations. The conflict poses international concerns, and the U.S. is deploying troops to support Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:09 IST
Israel Expands Military Operations Against Hezbollah in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has intensified its military campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. The latest airstrike targeted Aitou, a Christian-majority town, resulting in at least 18 fatalities, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Joseph Trad, mayor of Aitou, confirmed the strike hit a house occupied by displaced families, leaving four injured. Meanwhile, Israel has directed residents from 25 southern villages to evacuate north of the Awali River due to ongoing military actions.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL in south Lebanon, with Israeli officials pushing for the troops' withdrawal. The United States is now sending troops and advanced anti-missile systems to bolster Israel's security efforts amidst this volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024