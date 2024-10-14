Delhi Police Busts Notorious Fake Currency Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three key players involved in circulating counterfeit Indian currency. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Zubair alias Sonu, Fazil, and Mohsin, were nabbed with fake notes worth 3.98 lakh, all sourced from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The operation unfolded following intelligence inputs about the syndicate's activities in the Paharganj area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan revealed that a special team was deployed to stake out possible handover points near Gandhi Market.

Soon enough, officers spotted Fazil and Mohsin attempting to deliver counterfeit currency on a scooter. Upon capture, they confessed to their roles, leading to the arrest of the alleged ringleader, Jubair alias Sonu, and the seizure of printing equipment, a motorcycle, a scooter, and other materials linked to their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)