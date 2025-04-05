Delhi Police Nab High-Profile Drug Suppliers in Ganja Bust
Delhi Police's Narcotics Squad has arrested two interstate drug suppliers, seizing 9.350 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 4.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Rakesh and Nitesh Nanda, were caught during a special anti-drug drive. Investigations continue to uncover the drug network's origins and further criminal connections.
Delhi Police's Narcotics Squad has made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing war against drug trafficking, apprehending two interstate drug suppliers.
The operation, which led to the seizure of 9.350 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 4.5 lakh, saw Rakesh, 46, and Nitesh Nanda, 34, taken into custody during a targeted anti-drug mission within the jurisdiction of PS Harsh Vihar.
Authorities spotted the suspects acting suspiciously on motorcycles, carrying a plastic bag, compelling officers to conduct a search that unveiled the significant stash of contraband. Both men face charges under the NDPS Act, with investigations revealing Rakesh's extensive criminal history. The probe continues to trace the source and uncover further criminal activities.
