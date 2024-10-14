Youth Arrests Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil

Curiosity led 15-year-old Aliangel Jose Rodriguez to protests following Venezuela's contested presidential election in late July, his mother explained. This resulted in serious consequences, with Rodriguez among dozens of detained minors amid Venezuela's political upheaval, according to relatives and rights organizations.

Maria Tovar, Rodriguez's mother, from Carabobo, home to the highest number of political prisoners, tearfully defended her son, stating, "A boy who is always studying... cannot be labeled a terrorist." According to Foro Penal data, 1,784 detentions, most involving harsh charges, followed the election.

Local families, including Tovar, plead with President Nicolas Maduro for the release of 14 detained minors, stressing their non-political involvement. Rights groups echo these concerns, emphasizing the plight of wrongly imprisoned teenagers in the aftermath of Venezuela's electoral disputes.

