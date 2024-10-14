Left Menu

Youth Arrests Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil

Fifteen-year-old Aliangel Jose Rodriguez was arrested during Venezuelan protests stemming from a contested presidential election. Amid turmoil, seventy minors face severe charges, including 'terrorism.' Families urge for compassion from President Maduro as human rights groups highlight the issue of minors in detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valencia | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:10 IST
Youth Arrests Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Curiosity led 15-year-old Aliangel Jose Rodriguez to protests following Venezuela's contested presidential election in late July, his mother explained. This resulted in serious consequences, with Rodriguez among dozens of detained minors amid Venezuela's political upheaval, according to relatives and rights organizations.

Maria Tovar, Rodriguez's mother, from Carabobo, home to the highest number of political prisoners, tearfully defended her son, stating, "A boy who is always studying... cannot be labeled a terrorist." According to Foro Penal data, 1,784 detentions, most involving harsh charges, followed the election.

Local families, including Tovar, plead with President Nicolas Maduro for the release of 14 detained minors, stressing their non-political involvement. Rights groups echo these concerns, emphasizing the plight of wrongly imprisoned teenagers in the aftermath of Venezuela's electoral disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024