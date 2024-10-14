Left Menu

Tragic Altercation: MNS Worker's Death Sparks Arrests

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:40 IST
Nine individuals have been apprehended in connection with the assault and subsequent death of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Malad East, Mumbai. The incident occurred following a dispute involving an autorickshaw driver.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Akash Maeen, was brutally kicked and punched by a group at Shivaji Chowk on Saturday evening. The altercation spiraled out of control, resulting in grave injuries that later proved fatal.

In a swift response, police scrutinized CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of six individuals on Sunday and another three on Monday. The accused face charges of murder and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a law enforcement official confirmed.

