Tragic Altercation: MNS Worker's Death Sparks Arrests
Nine individuals have been arrested in Mumbai's Malad East for allegedly assaulting and killing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker, Akash Maeen. The altercation began with a confrontation involving an autorickshaw driver and escalated tragically. Police have charged the suspects under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder.
Nine individuals have been apprehended in connection with the assault and subsequent death of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker in Malad East, Mumbai. The incident occurred following a dispute involving an autorickshaw driver.
The victim, identified as 27-year-old Akash Maeen, was brutally kicked and punched by a group at Shivaji Chowk on Saturday evening. The altercation spiraled out of control, resulting in grave injuries that later proved fatal.
In a swift response, police scrutinized CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of six individuals on Sunday and another three on Monday. The accused face charges of murder and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a law enforcement official confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
