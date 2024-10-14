Left Menu

Punjab's Cybercrime Helpline: A New Era in Fraud Prevention

The Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav inaugurated a call center for the national cybercrime helpline and a chatbot to assist fraud victims. The helpline aims to freeze funds in suspects' accounts quickly after a complaint is registered, aiding swift resolution of financial frauds.

  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav launched a call center for the national cybercrime helpline and a new chatbot designed to assist fraud victims effectively.

To assess the helpline's functionality, DGP Yadav made a trial call to the 1930 helpline, engaging with call center staff to understand its operations.

The 1930 cyber helpline, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, empowers victims to freeze funds in suspects' accounts immediately post-complaint. Launched in Punjab in September 2021, this system aims to enhance cybercrime reporting and resolution efficiency. In 2024, with a 17% success rate, Punjab Cybercrime Cell managed to lien mark Rs 57 crore from fraudsters' accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

