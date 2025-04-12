Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Critiques BJP on Price Hike and Financial Issues

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the central BJP government for rising prices of essential commodities, asserting it burdens citizens. He accused the BJP of hypocrisy in their protests and attributed Karnataka's financial constraints to previous BJP governments, defending his government's budget allocations and financial strategies.

Belagavi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:39 IST
Siddaramaiah Critiques BJP on Price Hike and Financial Issues
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly criticized the BJP-led central government for escalating prices of essential goods, including petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders, labeling it a burden on everyday citizens.

At a press briefing in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah targeted the Karnataka BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre' march, pointing out the BJP's supposed lack of integrity. He accused the Modi administration of directly causing the price rises that affect the common man. Additionally, he defended his administration by stating that revenue has increased due to tax decisions, while milk price hikes benefit farmers directly.

Addressing claims of financial mismanagement by his government, Siddaramaiah countered that previous BJP administrations caused the state's financial troubles. He showcased his government's increased budget as evidence of ongoing financial health, challenging BJP leaders to criticize the central government instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

