Ukraine has officially refuted claims that it is involved in providing drones to insurgents in Mali, as reported by French newspaper Le Monde. This development comes amid accusations that Ukrainian drones are being used by Tuareg rebels in their fight against the Malian army and Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

The latest statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry categorically denies any involvement in supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to the rebels in Mali. Mali, after experiencing coups in 2020 and 2021, is embroiled in a prolonged battle against an Islamist insurgency, with fierce fighting occurring near its northern border with Algeria.

The diplomatic relationship between Ukraine and Mali was severed in August following accusations from Kyiv that rebels were armed with all the essential information to execute attacks. These alleged attacks reportedly led to significant casualties among Malian soldiers and Wagner fighters. Russia, seeking to bolster its presence in Africa, including Mali, views Ukraine's actions as opening a new front against Moscow in Africa.

