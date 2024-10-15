Left Menu

Ukraine Denies Supplying Drones to Mali Rebels

Ukraine has denied accusations of supplying drones to rebels in Mali, as reported by Le Monde. The controversy follows the severing of diplomatic ties in August over allegations connecting Kyiv to rebel attacks. Russia, vying for influence in Africa, accuses Ukraine of undermining Moscow-friendly states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 04:12 IST
Ukraine Denies Supplying Drones to Mali Rebels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has officially refuted claims that it is involved in providing drones to insurgents in Mali, as reported by French newspaper Le Monde. This development comes amid accusations that Ukrainian drones are being used by Tuareg rebels in their fight against the Malian army and Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

The latest statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry categorically denies any involvement in supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to the rebels in Mali. Mali, after experiencing coups in 2020 and 2021, is embroiled in a prolonged battle against an Islamist insurgency, with fierce fighting occurring near its northern border with Algeria.

The diplomatic relationship between Ukraine and Mali was severed in August following accusations from Kyiv that rebels were armed with all the essential information to execute attacks. These alleged attacks reportedly led to significant casualties among Malian soldiers and Wagner fighters. Russia, seeking to bolster its presence in Africa, including Mali, views Ukraine's actions as opening a new front against Moscow in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024