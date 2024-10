Russia's Mykolaiv Assault: Devastation and Defense

A devastating attack on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, carried out by Russian forces, resulted in one death and injured at least 16 individuals, according to the regional military administration head.

The assault, confirmed by Governor Vitaliy Kim via Telegram, severely damaged an infrastructure facility, among other properties, and ignited multiple fires. Emergency services reported that some of the flames have been contained.

The offensive involved the deployment of S-300/400 missiles and drones, with further strikes observed in other regions. Despite Moscow's claims of not targeting civilians, Ukraine continues to seek additional air defense support from its allies to counter ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)