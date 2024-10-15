China's Strategic War Games: A New Warning for Taiwan

In a bold military maneuver, China conducted intensive war games around Taiwan, drawing swift condemnation from both Taipei and Washington. The exercises, which included simulated attacks and naval deployments, were a stern warning against what China claims are Taiwan's "separatist acts."

A significant element of the drills was a practice of "key port blockade," designed to cut off Taiwan's maritime channels vital for trade and energy imports. Experts suggest these tactics could be a precursor to isolating Taiwan in the event of further conflict, though Taiwan's LNG imports remain unaffected according to official sources.

Another notable feature was the expansive involvement of China's coast guard, which aided in encircling Taiwanese-controlled islands and maintaining a presence in contested waters. Analysts foresee this as a persistent grey zone pressure tactic, intensifying the already fraught relations across the Taiwan Strait.

