RCMP Links Bishnoi Gang to Indian Government's Target on Pro-Khalistani Elements
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has alleged a connection between the Bishnoi gang and Indian government agents targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. The claims were made amidst rising tensions following India's expulsion of Canadian diplomats and allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has linked the Bishnoi gang with alleged agents of the Indian government, suggesting a targeted approach toward pro-Khalistani elements within Canada's South Asian community.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duhene, alongside Deputy Brigitte Gauvin, disclosed these allegations during a press conference in Ottawa following India's decision to expel six Canadian diplomats in a diplomatic row.
The RCMP has been probing the connections between Canada's organized crime elements and Indian government agents, while India firmly denies any involvement in the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, dismissing Canada's accusations as baseless.
