Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrests in Baba Siddique's Murder Case
Mumbai police have arrested another suspect, Harishkumar Balakram, in the high-profile murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. This brings the total arrests to four. Balakram is linked to the conspiracy and was caught in Bahraich. The search for another suspect continues.
The Mumbai police made a significant breakthrough by arresting another suspect in the high-profile murder case of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. The latest arrest was made on Tuesday, officials confirmed.
The arrested individual, Harishkumar Balakram, aged 23, hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and was employed as a scrap dealer in Pune, Maharashtra. Authorities confirmed that Balakram was involved in the conspiracy to murder Siddique.
With Balakram's arrest, the total number of apprehended individuals in this murder case has risen to four. Previously arrested were Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar. Another suspect, Shivkumar Gautam, remains at large.
