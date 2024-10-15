Tragedy in Aitou: Women and Children Among Airstrike Victims

An Israeli airstrike on a building in northern Lebanon resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives, predominantly women and children, according to reports from the U.N. human rights office.

U.N. spokesperson Jeremy Laurence emphasized the victims included 12 women and two children, during a Geneva press briefing addressing Monday's strike on a four-story residential building in Aitou.

The incident has raised significant concerns regarding compliance with International Humanitarian Law, prompting calls for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)