Tragedy in Aitou: Women and Children Among Airstrike Victims
The U.N. human rights office reported that most of the 22 victims from an Israeli airstrike on a northern Lebanese building were women and children. Concerns have been raised regarding the adherence to International Humanitarian Law, with calls for an investigation into the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:02 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
An Israeli airstrike on a building in northern Lebanon resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives, predominantly women and children, according to reports from the U.N. human rights office.
U.N. spokesperson Jeremy Laurence emphasized the victims included 12 women and two children, during a Geneva press briefing addressing Monday's strike on a four-story residential building in Aitou.
The incident has raised significant concerns regarding compliance with International Humanitarian Law, prompting calls for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement