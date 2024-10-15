New Amendments Proposed for Accessibility in Insurance

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has released a draft notification proposing significant amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017. These revisions are specifically aimed at enhancing accessibility within the insurance sector.

Published in the Gazette, the proposed changes are open for public consultation for a 30-day period starting October 7. The draft, referred to as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2024, introduces new infrastructure and service accessibility standards developed by the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services.

The Ministry has called for comments or objections from stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of input from those impacted by the proposed regulations. This feedback will be instrumental in shaping the final rules, which are framed under the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)