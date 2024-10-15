Left Menu

New Amendments Proposed for Accessibility in Insurance

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has proposed amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, focusing on improving accessibility in the insurance sector. The draft, open for public feedback, aims to establish new accessibility standards and is grounded in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:17 IST
New Amendments Proposed for Accessibility in Insurance
Waqf Amendment Bill Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has released a draft notification proposing significant amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017. These revisions are specifically aimed at enhancing accessibility within the insurance sector.

Published in the Gazette, the proposed changes are open for public consultation for a 30-day period starting October 7. The draft, referred to as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2024, introduces new infrastructure and service accessibility standards developed by the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services.

The Ministry has called for comments or objections from stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of input from those impacted by the proposed regulations. This feedback will be instrumental in shaping the final rules, which are framed under the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024