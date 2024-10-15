Left Menu

Bridging Divides: Manipur's Path to Peace

In Manipur, a meeting of MLAs from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities took place to address ongoing ethnic violence in the state. Convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the dialogue aimed at resolving conflicts and fostering peace among the rival groups. Key officials were in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:34 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to secure peace in conflict-ridden Manipur took a significant step as MLAs from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities convened on Tuesday. This marks the first meeting between the communities since ethnic violence erupted 17 months ago, according to inside sources.

The meeting, initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aimed to resolve disputes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, seeking a peaceful solution to the enduring conflict. Attendees included state Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and other key legislators.

Despite the presence of the home ministry's senior officials, including interlocutor A K Mishra, notable absentees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The meeting follows Shah's recent call for dialogue between the conflicting groups to restore peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

