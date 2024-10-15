Bridging Divides: Manipur's Path to Peace

Efforts to secure peace in conflict-ridden Manipur took a significant step as MLAs from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities convened on Tuesday. This marks the first meeting between the communities since ethnic violence erupted 17 months ago, according to inside sources.

The meeting, initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aimed to resolve disputes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, seeking a peaceful solution to the enduring conflict. Attendees included state Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and other key legislators.

Despite the presence of the home ministry's senior officials, including interlocutor A K Mishra, notable absentees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The meeting follows Shah's recent call for dialogue between the conflicting groups to restore peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)